Cameroons Disagree on DUP

David Cameron tweeted his endorsement of Theresa May’s deal, ordering Tory MPs to get behind the PM:
Task facing PM, given the circs, is to deliver the most stable govt possible – today’s DUP deal helps achieve that. All Cons should support.
— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) June 26, 2017
Seems Dave’s old team didn’t get the memo. Here’s George Osborne’s front page:
Guido can give you Photoshop lessons, George. Meanwhile Cameron’s old comms chief Craig Oliver is also slagging off the arrangement:
This DUP deal will be unpopular in the rest of the UK – and not really solve the problem. Still only needs a few Tory rebels for chaos. https://t.co/9e7dTqXEjl
— Craig Oliver (@CraigOliver100) June 26, 2017
Not listening to the boss anymore…