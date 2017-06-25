Shami: Labour Backs Continuing Free Movement

Shami Chakrabarti didn’t really have a grasp of the detail on Ridge but she made clear Labour would not take back control of borders and would support the continuation of free movement in some form:

“We haven’t said we’d have control of free movement of people, you can’t necessarily have control… what’s important is that jobs come first, the economy comes first and that means getting tariff-free access to the single market… There’s a lot of room for negotiation about what types of free movement, what kinds of priority… It’s possible for friendly countries in and outside Europe to give priority for certain nationals.”

Not quite what they said in their manifesto… going to alienate a lot of Labour’s working class Northern vote…

Tags: , ,
People:
June 25, 2017 at 10:25 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller