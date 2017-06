Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has said Jeremy Corbyn told him he will get rid of Trident “as soon as I can“. Quotes via Somerset Live:

When asked about the Labour leader’s appearance, Michael Eavis said: “Wasn’t he fantastic?”

“I said to when are you going to be prime minister? He said: ‘In six months’.”

Eavis said he asked Corbyn: “When are you going to get rid of Trident?”

“He said: ‘as soon as I can’.”