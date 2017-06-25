Coyne: Danger of Purges in Labour Party

.@gerard_coyne warns there is a "real danger" of purges in Labour and says the electorate will never forgive them if this happens #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/oRQ0jESL37
— DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 25, 2017
.@gerard_coyne warns there is a "real danger" of purges in Labour and says the electorate will never forgive them if this happens #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/oRQ0jESL37
— DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 25, 2017
Theresa May tells Bercow:
“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”