Paul Mason Tells Blairites and Remainers to Set Up Own Party

Speaking at the Progress conference today, Paul Mason told Blairites and Remainers to set up their own party:

“If you want a centrist party, this is not going to be it for the next ten years. If it’s really important to you to have a pro-Remain party that is in favour of illegal war, in favour of privatisation, form your own party and get on with it.”

Labour unity creaking today…

June 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

