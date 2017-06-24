Paul Mason Tells Blairites and Remainers to Set Up Own Party

“If you want a Party that’s in favour of illegal war, form your own Party and get on with it” @paulmasonnews to Progress. Absolute boy. pic.twitter.com/5e61eWdxVM

Speaking at the Progress conference today, Paul Mason told Blairites and Remainers to set up their own party:

“If you want a centrist party, this is not going to be it for the next ten years. If it’s really important to you to have a pro-Remain party that is in favour of illegal war, in favour of privatisation, form your own party and get on with it.”