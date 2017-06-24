Corbynistas Plotting to Deselect Moderates Again

Diane Abbott has signalled that Labour MPs are likely to face deselection challenges this parliament, telling today’s Progress conference “you can’t cut across local parties” looking to take out moderates. Diane could have shut down talk of deselections, instead she has carefully and deliberately left the option open. The true Corbynista viewpoint has been expressed by Jon Lansman’s apprentice Max Shanly, who vowed yesterday that Labour’s membership will deselect moderate candidates:

A reality check for those pathetic Labour moderates who spent months telling voters Corbyn wasn’t fit to lead and are now grovelling for their careers. The Yvettes, Chukas and Woodcocks cringingly sucking up to the hard-left deserve everything their side of the party is going to get…