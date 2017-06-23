Guardian Hack’s Ill-Advised Riot Tweet



Oops. Guardian news journalist Damien Gayle has tweeted out an article reporting police “would struggle to deal with a repeat of 2011 riots” along with the wink-wink-nudge-nudge comment: “you know what to do“. Challenged by the news editor of ITV News, Gayle doubled down:

Gayle has now deleted his post and tells MediaGuido:

“Yes, it was a rather stupid thing to tweet. I’ve deleted it after seeing the error of my ways. No offence was intended, and I’m sorry to those to whom it has been caused.”

Damien could teach John McDonnell a lesson in how to apologise for being silly.