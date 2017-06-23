Guardian Hack’s Ill-Advised Riot Tweet


Oops. Guardian news journalist Damien Gayle has tweeted out an article reporting police “would struggle to deal with a repeat of 2011 riots” along with the wink-wink-nudge-nudge comment: “you know what to do“. Challenged by the news editor of ITV News, Gayle doubled down:

Gayle has now deleted his post and tells MediaGuido:

“Yes, it was a rather stupid thing to tweet. I’ve deleted it after seeing the error of my ways. No offence was intended, and I’m sorry to those to whom it has been caused.”

Damien could teach John McDonnell a lesson in how to apologise for being silly.

Tags:
People:
June 23, 2017 at 10:18 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Katie Perrior Joins News UK Katie Perrior Joins News UK
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down
Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News
Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News