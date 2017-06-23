EU Refuses to Accept May’s Offer on Migrant Rights

As Donald Tusk predictably criticises May’s generous offer on EU citizens’ rights this afternoon, it is once again clear that Remain ultras in Britain will side with the EU even when the UK government is being entirely reasonable. What did Remainers want? EU citizens’ rights to be guaranteed. And the government has indeed guaranteed their rights from the Article 50 trigger date, a completely fair and common sense proposal. Still the Guardian’s Brexit correspondent bizarrely calls it “disgraceful”.

Juncker wants the ECJ to continue to hold sway in Britain post-Brexit as part of any deal: “I can’t see the ECJ being excluded from the settlement in the future”. Any fair-minded pundit can see this is unacceptable – the UK voted to take back control of laws. 

Sky News, ever-more partisan for a supposedly impartial broadcaster, asked May what her mandate was for leaving the single market and customs union. Seriously? This debate has been had time and time again – even the government’s biggest Remainers accept it is over. May quite rightly slapped down Faisal, telling him yet again that 80% of voters backed parties which support leaving the single market and customs union. There is a lot of important Brexit scrutiny that Remain supporters could be carrying out. Instead they are backing the other team and asking the same tired old questions…

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

