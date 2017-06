Here is John Prescott complaining that the BBC has not covered Boris Johnson’s car crash interview conducted by the BBC’s Eddie Mair on BBC Radio 4. You can listen to Boris’ Diane Abbott moment, courtesy of the BBC, below. It is the third-most watched clip on the BBC website this morning.

Eddie Mair to a bumbling Boris Johnson. This is not the Two Ronnies. You don’t get to answer the previous question.” pic.twitter.com/YYlmsXLdcT — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 21, 2017

Cripes…