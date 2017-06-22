May Guarantees Rights of EU Citizens From Article 50 Date

Back in February Guido told you Theresa May was considering Article 50 day as the cut-off date for EU citizens’ right to remain in the country. Well, tonight May has announced that the 3 million EU citizens in Britain on Article 50 day, March 29, can stay with access to schools, hospitals etc. The final cut off date has been left open and could be any date up to the point Britain leaves the EU, meaning it is on the table pending the rest of the negotiations. But any EU citizen here on Article 50 has the right to remain. An open and generous offer…

Tags: , ,
People:
June 22, 2017 at 9:01 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud