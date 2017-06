Lutfur Rahman this morning lost the latest stage of his legal bid to overturn a ban barring him from running for office for five years. The former Tower Hamlets mayor – who was removed, banned and ordered to pay £250,000 costs after being found guilty of electoral fraud in 2015 – had asked two high court judges to reconsider the ban. Another attempt by Rahman to overturn the ban failed in January last year; he will remain barred from standing until 2020. Tower Hamlets is well rid of him…