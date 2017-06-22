Crazy Corbynistas Claim Corbyn is Really the Prime Minister

As a sign of the ever-widening Corbynista detachment from reality, Jezza’s activist/journalist supporters are spreading the meme that he is in fact the Prime Minister. Guardian writer Abi Wilkinson says:

Abi’s mate Sam Kriss, the Vice journalist slash nutty far-left conspiracy theorist, reckons:

Liam Young, the New Statesman and Independent blogger and original Jez fanboy-cum-student-activist-journalist, thinks Corbyn is “certainly in power”:

Perhaps most hilariously of all, Red Pepper, the hard-left Corbyn supporting magazine, says Jez is the “People’s Prime Minister”:

Guys, Corbyn lost. By a distance. He came 64 seats short of winning. You know how Theresa May has just held a government reshuffle with appointments approved by the Queen? It’s because she is the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister who forms a government after an election is by definition the “People’s Prime Minister”. That is how it works. More people voted for the Conservative Party than the Labour Party. Jezza’s fanboys and fangirls are living in an alternate reality…