BBC Issues 2 Apologies in 2 Days Over Extremist Group’s Slurs

On Tuesday, the BBC was forced to issue an on air apology after Masoud Shadjareh, the head of the Khomeinist IHRC group, called Quilliam’s counter-extremism campaigner Maajid Nawaz a “hate preacher” in an interview:

Today the BBC has had to give another apology for Shadjareh describing Spectator journalist Douglas Murray in the same terms:

Almost as if the IHRC are a bunch of Khomeinist wrong ‘uns who peddle anti-Semitic bigotry and untruths about their critics. Their director is facing a police probe over alleged hate crimes at the pro-Hezbollah rally last weekend. Why do the BBC keep giving them a platform?

Tags:
People: /
June 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Katie Perrior Joins News UK Katie Perrior Joins News UK
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down
Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News
Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”