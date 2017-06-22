BBC Issues 2 Apologies in 2 Days Over Extremist Group’s Slurs

On Tuesday, the BBC was forced to issue an on air apology after Masoud Shadjareh, the head of the Khomeinist IHRC group, called Quilliam’s counter-extremism campaigner Maajid Nawaz a “hate preacher” in an interview:

Today the BBC has had to give another apology for Shadjareh describing Spectator journalist Douglas Murray in the same terms:

Almost as if the IHRC are a bunch of Khomeinist wrong ‘uns who peddle anti-Semitic bigotry and untruths about their critics. Their director is facing a police probe over alleged hate crimes at the pro-Hezbollah rally last weekend. Why do the BBC keep giving them a platform?