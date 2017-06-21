McDonnell Talks Up Day of Rage: “People Have Right to Be Angry”

John McDonnell has told the Day of Rage protesters they have a “right to be angry” and insisted he was right to say “I don’t think this government is a legitimate government”. As Nick Robinson says in the interview above, McDonnell is trying to have it both ways: telling Radio 4 he opposes violence and yet riling up the protesters in the Morning Star. Remember, this is the same John McDonnell who described the student rioters “kicking the sh*t out of Millbank” as “the best of our movement“.

We know what he really thinks…