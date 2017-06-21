McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far-Left Group Behind ‘Day of Rage’

John McDonnell spoke at a rally convened by the Marxist group that organised today’s ‘Day of Rage’ and has repeatedly backed their campaigning activities, Guido can reveal. The Shadow Chancellor was the headline speaker at a demonstration organised by the Movement for Justice by Any Means Necessary (MFJ), the same hard-left group behind the protest threatening to bring “rage” to the streets this afternoon. McDonnell addressed the MFJ-organised rally at Harmondsworth Detention Centre in his Hayes and Harlington constituency three years ago. McDonnell was so proud of his attendance at the MFJ-organised rally that he even tweeted about it…

In 2013 McDonnell promoted a post from the group’s official Twitter account, for which they thanked him. McDonnell also signed a petition organised by the MFJ in 2011; the far-left firebrand leader of today’s “Day of Rage” Antonia Bright is listed as an organising contact on flyers advertising that petition.

McDonnell is treading carefully over the ‘Day of Rage’ today, the truth is he is well in with its organisers…