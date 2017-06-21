Ed Miliband’s Death Metal Roar

Ed Miliband just attempted to sing death-metal on Radio 2, tutored by the lead singer of Napalm Death. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/1gnZgSMU9O — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) 21 June 2017

The same Ed Miliband who preached that MPs shouldn’t take second jobs – “we’ve got to remove any suspicion that MPs are working not for their constituents’ interests but for someone else’s interests” – is today doing death metal impressions on national radio. Ed is still the MP for Doncaster North. Rather than represent his constituents Ed has spent another day as parliament’s answer to Alan Partridge…