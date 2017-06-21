Dennis Skinner’s Ascot-Themed Queen’s Speech Joke

Not Skinner’s worst joke:

“Get your skates on, first race is half past two.”

The Queen is rushing off to Ascot once her duties in parliament are over…

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

