Arrests as Masked ‘Day of Rage’ Protesters Scuffle With Police

Scuffles have taken place between protesters and police outside parliament as the Corbynista ‘Day of Rage’ protests turn unsavoury. Masked demonstrators staged a sit in on the road at Parliament Square, and at least one man who was involved in a physical altercation with a policeman was arrested. The officer was knocked to the ground.

Scuffles between police and protesters on Whitehall as police detain a man pic.twitter.com/AJlkP1FlIs — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 21, 2017

Other protesters hurled abuse at bystanders and sang Corbyn chants and called Theresa May a “terrorist“.

There are only a few hundred protesters at most so far. Sad. If McDonnell and Corbyn really cared about policemen on the front line they’d call off their nutty cheerleaders…