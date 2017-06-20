New Labour MP Compared Amber Rudd to Hitler

New Labour MP Ruth George has tried to distance herself from her own Twitter account after the BBC dug up old posts comparing Amber Rudd to Hitler. The new High Peak MP claims the tweets were sent without her knowledge; her ‘spokesman’ says they were sent by “a very passionate campaign volunteer“. Such charming views expressed include calling Amber Rudd “Mein Fuhrer”. Contrary to the denials, the account profile says tweets were sent by George herself. Calibre of new Labour MPs depressingly uninspiring so far…