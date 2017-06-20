Ed Miliband: “Tell Us About Your Toilet”

In an alternative universe Prime Minister Ed Miliband is settling into his third year in office. Instead he’s talking to old ladies about their toilets on Radio 2. Oh Ed… where did it all go wrong?
Theresa May tells Bercow:
“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”