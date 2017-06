Sky News quote DUP sources saying:

“The party can’t be taken for granted. Negotiations haven’t proceeded in a way that DUP would have expected.”

As Guido reported this morning, Tory MPs are increasingly concerned about the way May has handled the negotiations. Several MPs believe it is possible no deal will be struck. Which won’t stop the Queen’s Speech passing as the DUP would never bring down the government and allow Prime Minister Corbyn. But it would be another humiliation for May…