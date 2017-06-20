BBC News at Ten Huw Edwards Malfunction

The 10pm BBC News with Huw Edwards just began with a couple of minutes of silence. I was on the edge of my seat! pic.twitter.com/VjjpSNOP1c
— Hammad Khan (@HammadKhanFilm) June 20, 2017
Someone’s getting fired…
The 10pm BBC News with Huw Edwards just began with a couple of minutes of silence. I was on the edge of my seat! pic.twitter.com/VjjpSNOP1c
— Hammad Khan (@HammadKhanFilm) June 20, 2017
Someone’s getting fired…
Michael Gove on Tom Watson:
“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”