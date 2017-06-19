May Statement on Finsbury Park Terror Attack

Theresa May: #FinsburyPark terror attack “targeted the ordinary and the innocent” pic.twitter.com/tXeZc2Wxv2
— Sky News (@SkyNews) 19 June 2017
Police responded within one minute and were treating the attack as terror within eight minutes…
Theresa May tells Bercow:
“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”