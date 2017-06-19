LibDem Leadership Latest

The bookies’ favourite Jo Swinson has decided not to stand, noting “most blokes in my shoes would run for leader like a shot”. Indeed she has a point, the remaining field is a bunch of boring bald, grey or balding, grey blokes ready to lead the LibDems into mediocrity. 

  • Norman Lamb: The new bookies’ favourite, probably because he has been so loudly taking soundings about whether he should run.
  • Sir Ed Davey: LibDems are increasingly tipping Davey as the most likely next leader. Has a growing online band of supporters sharing stories about how he saved a woman’s life. Wants it badly.
  • Sir Vince Cable: Now the third favourite, Vince’s odds have moved out over the last few days as LibDems look for a younger option. Though his supporters will argue Swinson stepping aside could see him as a two-year caretaker option.
  • Tom Brake: Not grey or bald but human beige. Still hasn’t ruled himself out. Probably should. 

At least Swinson would have been a relative breath of fresh air.

