EU States in ‘Violent Disagreement’ on Immigration

The EU’s East-West divide on immigration is on show yet again at today’s foreign affairs council in Luxembourg. The Germans are in ‘violent disagreement’ with the Hungarians, whose government has rejected migrant quotas; meanwhile the European Commission is taking Hungary as well as Poland and the Czech Republic to court for failing to take their quotas. German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel has said the quotas are up to the European courts to enforce. Turns out the member states are far from united on this key policy area…
June 19, 2017



Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

