"Because we are leaving the EU, we will be leaving the single market and the customs union" confirms Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond has poured cold water on those stories in the Remain newspapers this week and backed a real Brexit outside the single market and customs union. In other words, the Chancellor has agreed with the government and voters that we should properly leave the EU. Sorry Remainers…