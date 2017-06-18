Corbyn: May Only Cares About Grenfell “To an Extent”

Peston: Can I just ask you, a lot of people say she doesn’t care, do you believe she doesn’t care?

Corbyn: I think everybody cares to an extent, some to a deeper extent.

The ultimate personalising and politicising of Grenfell by Jez.

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

