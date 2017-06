.@jeremycorbyn renews his call to requisition empty homes in Kensington and Chelsea to house victims of the #GrenfellTower fire. #Peston pic.twitter.com/Vyxs2gRpjz — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) June 18, 2017

Corbyn has told Peston he would look at compulsory purchase of empty homes in London. In the week Corbynistas were claiming that the value of empty homes in London totalled £12 billion…

Sophy Ridge then took apart John McDonnell’s defence of the policy on Sky: