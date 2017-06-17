May Confirms UK Leaving Customs Union By Hiring Top Trade Adviser

Theresa May and Liam Fox have confirmed the UK will leave the customs union by hiring a globally respected Chief Negotiation Adviser. Crawford Falconer is a New Zealander with 25 years of experience at negotiating trade deals. His job will be to “develop and negotiate free trade agreements and market access deals with non-EU countries”. An important moment in the ongoing battle for Brexit: striking trade deals would not be possible if Britain were to remain in the customs union. Sorry Phil, bad news for opportunistic Remainers…

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

