Telegraph Hiring Three Snapchat Editors

The Telegraph has no security editor, no home affairs editor, no subs and no foreign correspondents to speak of. Yet this afternoon they are advertising for three Snapchat editors. The Gorkana notice is being shared among incredulous hacks…
Michael Gove on Tom Watson:
“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”