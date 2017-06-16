Requisitioning Property is a Breach of Human Rights

During the election and before Jeremy Corbyn campaigned against the government’s intention to seek a derogation or exit from the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights. He claimed: “The Tories want to repeal the Human Rights Act and some want to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Article 1 of the First Protocol of the Human Rights Act enshrines the protection of property, a right that would be breached by the requisitioning of other people’s properties. The victims of the Grenfell disaster can be accommodated without communist-style expropriations, tearing up the rule of law and breaching innate human rights. It is a sign of Corbyn’s contempt for freedom and property that his knee jerk reaction to the tragedy is to resort class war…