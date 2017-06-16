Requisitioning Property is a Breach of Human Rights

During the election and before Jeremy Corbyn campaigned against the government’s intention to seek a derogation or exit from the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights. He claimed: “The Tories want to repeal the Human Rights Act and some want to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Article 1 of the First Protocol of the Human Rights Act enshrines the protection of property, a right that would be breached by the requisitioning of other people’s properties. The victims of the Grenfell disaster can be accommodated without communist-style expropriations, tearing up the rule of law and breaching innate human rights. It is a sign of Corbyn’s contempt for freedom and property that his knee jerk reaction to the tragedy is to resort class war…

Tags: ,
People:
June 16, 2017 at 10:13 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ Already Preparing for Next Election CCHQ Already Preparing for Next Election
CCHQ Diverted Resources from ‘Safe Seats’ Tories Lost CCHQ Diverted Resources from ‘Safe Seats’ Tories Lost
Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch” Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch”
Corbyn vs Blair Corbyn vs Blair
How to Speak Like a Corbynista How to Speak Like a Corbynista
Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic
10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn 10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn
Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…