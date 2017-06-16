Police Hold Knifeman at Gunpoint at Parliament

Pic via Ali Martin
Scores of armed police on the scene outside parliament where a man has been detained at gunpoint.
One male detained by armed police outside Carriage Gates, Parliament, eyewitness, taser was discharged pic.twitter.com/GuNSeMrcGH
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 16, 2017
Suspect led into van:
NEW: One male suspect led away to custody van by police outside Parliament’s Carriage Gates #Westminster pic.twitter.com/PGQZGkvvQd
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 16, 2017
Close-up photo of the suspect:
The Met say a man in his thirties has been arrested for possession of a knife. There are no reports of any injuries.