Leadsom Takes Questions From Kensington Residents

Andrea Leadsom did a good job in very difficult circumstances taking questions from Kensington residents live on Sky this morning. She stayed for an hour in a local community centre and answered heated questions for some time in the street outside. Once again locals asked why Corbyn met victims but May didn’t. Sky asked Andrea if she would have done a better job as leader, a question she politely dodged. “The Prime Minister is trying to get a grip on this…”

June 16, 2017



Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

