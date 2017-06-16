Corbynistas Peddle Grenfell D-Notice Fake News

Prominent Corbynistas have been peddling false claims this afternoon that the government has issued a D-Notice preventing the reporting of the death toll from Grenfell. The lie was reported by the prominent Corbynista site Skwawkbox, which claimed “multiple sources told the Skwawkbox that the government has placed a ‘D-notice’ on the real number of deaths in the blaze”. The ‘story’ was also promoted by two other viral Corbynista sites Evolve Politics and Novara Media.

A spokesman for the Defence and Security Media Advisory Committee, the body which issues D-Notices, told Guido this afternoon:

“The Secretary of the Defence and Security Media Advisory Committee has not issued any D-Notice in relation to Grenfell.”

These Corbynistas, who work closely with Jeremy Corbyn’s office, are lying to their readers. They are deliberately peddling knowingly false conspiracies to suggest some government plot about Grenfell, and getting thousands of hits off the back of it. Astonishingly low stuff.