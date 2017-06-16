Corbynista Ultras Involved in Storming of Kensington Council

Corbynista ultra and veteran left-wing activist Tina Buckley is on the ground in Kensington tonight riling up protesters. Buckley was spotted outside Kensington Town Hall leading chants as the building was stormed by protesters.

Readers will remember her as the mad woman filmed wearing the same Jeremy Corbyn backpack just three weeks ago outside Downing Street, when she called Theresa May a “terrorist“. In the past Buckley has been pictured with Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Clive Lewis. Meanwhile, the Sun reports Momentum are involved in the Kensington trouble tonight:

Raises the question: how many of these protesters are genuine locals, and how many are political opportunists…

UPDATE: Socialist Worker banners have now been spotted at the protest. One reads: “Socialist Worker. Tories have blood on their Hands. Justice for Grenfell.

June 16, 2017 at 6:29 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

