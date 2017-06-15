No, Tories Did Not Block Corbyn Grenfell Speech Coverage

Confusion this afternoon as Sky News reported the government had blocked broadcasters from filming speeches by Jeremy Corbyn and Labour MPs during the Grenfell fire statement in parliament:

The conspiracy theory was quickly spread by Corbynistas claiming a Tory plot to hide the debate from the public. A Tory source makes clear this is untrue, they had nothing to do with the decision not to broadcast the first few speeches. Turns out it was a cock-up by the parliamentary authorities, who took a while to determine the protocol for filming while parliament isn’t in session. The vast majority of the session, including Corbyn’s words, were broadcast anyway. No Fi around to send “Bunter” an angry text this time…

UPDATE: The Commons insists it wasn’t their cock-up:

“As the briefing was not a normal parliamentary proceeding, it could only be broadcast upon specific request.  The broadcast began as soon as physically possible after that request was received.”

So it was the broadcasters’ fault…

Tags: ,
People: /
June 15, 2017 at 3:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Katie Perrior Joins News UK Katie Perrior Joins News UK
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down
Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News
Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”