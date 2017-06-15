No, Tories Did Not Block Corbyn Grenfell Speech Coverage

Confusion this afternoon as Sky News reported the government had blocked broadcasters from filming speeches by Jeremy Corbyn and Labour MPs during the Grenfell fire statement in parliament:

SCANDAL Minister @NickHurdUK is taking MPs Qs in W’minster Hall at 1330 but govt blocking TV camera access — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) 15 June 2017

Conspiracy? Or cock-up? Seems odd that TV cameras switched on at end of Labour MPs’ speeches at fire briefing, just as Tory speeches began! — joncraigSKY (@joncraig) 15 June 2017

The conspiracy theory was quickly spread by Corbynistas claiming a Tory plot to hide the debate from the public. A Tory source makes clear this is untrue, they had nothing to do with the decision not to broadcast the first few speeches. Turns out it was a cock-up by the parliamentary authorities, who took a while to determine the protocol for filming while parliament isn’t in session. The vast majority of the session, including Corbyn’s words, were broadcast anyway. No Fi around to send “Bunter” an angry text this time…