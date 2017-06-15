Labour Calls For Properties Owned By Rich to Be “Requisitioned”

The latest policy from populist Jez is for the state to seize control of Kensington properties left empty by rich owners and use them to house the Grenfell victims. Corbyn says:

“Properties must be found, requisitioned if necessary, in order to make sure those residents get re-housed locally. It is hardly acceptable that in London you have luxury buildings and luxury flats kept empty while the homeless and poor look for somewhere to live.”

Lots of homes left vacant in Kensington & Chelsea by overseas investors. I would like to see them requisitioned by Govnt to rehouse victims. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 15, 2017

Loads of empty flats (land banks) in Kensington. @jeremycorbyn right that govt should requisition to rehouse Grenfell survivors — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) June 15, 2017

This would almost certainly be illegal and it is unnecessary – student accommodation management companies have already offered up their vacated properties. Almost as if this is left-wing populist virtue signalling. A reminder that cuddly Corbyn is a heavy-handed, freedom-hating authoritarian…