Labour Calls For Properties Owned By Rich to Be “Requisitioned”

The latest policy from populist Jez is for the state to seize control of Kensington properties left empty by rich owners and use them to house the Grenfell victims. Corbyn says:

“Properties must be found, requisitioned if necessary, in order to make sure those residents get re-housed locally. It is hardly acceptable that in London you have luxury buildings and luxury flats kept empty while the homeless and poor look for somewhere to live.”

This would almost certainly be illegal and it is unnecessary – student accommodation management companies have already offered up their vacated properties. Almost as if this is left-wing populist virtue signalling. A reminder that cuddly Corbyn is a heavy-handed, freedom-hating authoritarian…

Tags: ,
People:
June 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ Already Preparing for Next Election CCHQ Already Preparing for Next Election
CCHQ Diverted Resources from ‘Safe Seats’ Tories Lost CCHQ Diverted Resources from ‘Safe Seats’ Tories Lost
Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch” Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch”
Corbyn vs Blair Corbyn vs Blair
How to Speak Like a Corbynista How to Speak Like a Corbynista
Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic
10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn 10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn
Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…