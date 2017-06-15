Jez Enjoys Plotters’ Grovelling

During the election campaign, Labour MPs expecting the imminent demise of Jezza split into two groups. There was a pro-Yvette Cooper faction, who heaped praise on their candidate in private and on Twitter, rehired former staff and paid for sponsored posts on Facebook in support of Yvette. She was the overwhelming favourite among the PLP, now she is grovelling to Corbyn for a place in his Shadow Cabinet…

A “Stop Cooper” faction also emerged, with Chuka Umunna letting it be known he wanted to run. He got Remain campaign chief Will Straw on board and allies talked him up as the British Macron. Now, much to the amusement of the Corbynistas, Chuka is going on bended knee to Jez asking for a job. Stephen Kinnock also let colleagues know he was up for running. On the Corbyn side, Emily Thornberry was touted as a potential left-wing candidate if Jezza had to go. Disloyal Clive Lewis got fellow Corbyn-sceptics Owen Jones and Paul Mason on board and planned to run so long as he held his seat. Tom Watson waited in the wings for Corbyn’s resignation. As WikiGuido recounts in the new edition of Spectator Life, all these ambitious moderates were sharpening their knives, now Jez is safe and laughing…

