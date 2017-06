“Hard BreXXXit” on Richard Desmond’s Television X is from the same stable as the Daily Star, so you know the production values are going to be top-notch. As we are family- friendly these are the only images we are reproducing.

Guido is looking forward to following the adventures of Knickerless Virgin, Jizza Cwoarbyn, Teaser Maynot and Gladimhere Putitin. Certainly can’t be less plausible than Season 5 of “House of Cards”…