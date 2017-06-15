+ Further Reshuffle News +

HM Treasury
Andrew Jones MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury

Department for Work and Pensions
Baroness Buscombe (and Baroness in Waiting)

The following new appointments have also been made

Government Whips – House of Commons
Christopher Pincher MP, Comptroller of HM Household
Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Vice Chamberlain of HM Household
Junior Lords of the Treasury (Government Whips)
Mark Spencer MP
Heather Wheeler MP
David Rutley MP
Assistant Government Whips (Commons)
Chloe Smith MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Northern Ireland Office)
Mike Freer MP
Rebecca Harris MP
Stuart Andrew MP
Nigel Adams MP
Andrew Stephenson MP
Craig Whittaker MP
Baronesses in Waiting
Baroness Vere of Norbiton
Baroness Buscombe (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions)
Baroness Sugg CBE

The following have been confirmed

Whips – House of Commons
Junior Lords of the Treasury (Government Whips)
Guto Bebb MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Wales Office)
Andrew Griffiths MP
Assistant Whips (Commons)
Graham Stuart MP
Baronesses and Lords in Waiting
Baroness Goldie DL
Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen
Viscount Younger of Leckie
Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH

Departures from Government
Baroness Shields OBE
Robert Syms MP
Lord Henley
Baroness Mobarik CBE

Tags:
June 15, 2017 at 11:01 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch” Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch”
Corbyn vs Blair Corbyn vs Blair
How to Speak Like a Corbynista How to Speak Like a Corbynista
Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic
10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn 10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn
Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour