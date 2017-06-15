+ Further Reshuffle News +

HM Treasury
Andrew Jones MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
Department for Work and Pensions
Baroness Buscombe (and Baroness in Waiting)
The following new appointments have also been made
Government Whips – House of Commons
Christopher Pincher MP, Comptroller of HM Household
Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Vice Chamberlain of HM Household
Junior Lords of the Treasury (Government Whips)
Mark Spencer MP
Heather Wheeler MP
David Rutley MP
Assistant Government Whips (Commons)
Chloe Smith MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Northern Ireland Office)
Mike Freer MP
Rebecca Harris MP
Stuart Andrew MP
Nigel Adams MP
Andrew Stephenson MP
Craig Whittaker MP
Baronesses in Waiting
Baroness Vere of Norbiton
Baroness Buscombe (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions)
Baroness Sugg CBE
The following have been confirmed
Whips – House of Commons
Junior Lords of the Treasury (Government Whips)
Guto Bebb MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Wales Office)
Andrew Griffiths MP
Assistant Whips (Commons)
Graham Stuart MP
Baronesses and Lords in Waiting
Baroness Goldie DL
Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen
Viscount Younger of Leckie
Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH
Departures from Government
Baroness Shields OBE
Robert Syms MP
Lord Henley
Baroness Mobarik CBE