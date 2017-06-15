+ Further Reshuffle News +

HM Treasury

Andrew Jones MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury

Department for Work and Pensions

Baroness Buscombe (and Baroness in Waiting)

The following new appointments have also been made

Government Whips – House of Commons

Christopher Pincher MP, Comptroller of HM Household

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Vice Chamberlain of HM Household

Junior Lords of the Treasury (Government Whips)

Mark Spencer MP

Heather Wheeler MP

David Rutley MP

Assistant Government Whips (Commons)

Chloe Smith MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Northern Ireland Office)

Mike Freer MP

Rebecca Harris MP

Stuart Andrew MP

Nigel Adams MP

Andrew Stephenson MP

Craig Whittaker MP

Baronesses in Waiting

Baroness Vere of Norbiton

Baroness Buscombe (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions)

Baroness Sugg CBE

The following have been confirmed

Whips – House of Commons

Junior Lords of the Treasury (Government Whips)

Guto Bebb MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Wales Office)

Andrew Griffiths MP

Assistant Whips (Commons)

Graham Stuart MP

Baronesses and Lords in Waiting

Baroness Goldie DL

Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen

Viscount Younger of Leckie

Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH

Departures from Government

Baroness Shields OBE

Robert Syms MP

Lord Henley

Baroness Mobarik CBE