+ MORE RESHUFFLE NEWS +

In the Lords:

Department for Transport
Lord Callanan

(joint) Department for Communities and Local Government and the Northern Ireland Office
Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth

In the Commons:

Cabinet Office
Caroline Nokes MP

Ministry of Defence
Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP

Department of Health
Jackie Doyle-Price MP
Steve Brine MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Richard Harrington MP

Northern Ireland Office
Chloe Smith MP

Department for Culture, Media and Sport
John Glen MP

Department for Work and Pensions
Guy Opperman MP

HM Treasury
Economic Secretary to the Treasury – Stephen Barclay MP

The following have been confirmed as Parliamentary Under-Secretaries of State:

In the Lords:

Department for Health
Lord O’Shaughnessy

Department for Education
Lord Nash

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Lord Prior of Brampton

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Lord Gardiner of Kimble

Department for Media, Culture and Sport
Lord Ashton of Hyde

In the Commons:

Cabinet Office
Chris Skidmore MP

Home Office
Sarah Newton MP

Department for Exiting the European Union
Robin Walker MP

Ministry of Defence
Harriett Baldwin MP

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Thérèse Coffey MP

Ministry of Justice
Sam Gyimah MP
Phillip Lee MP

Department for International Trade
Mark Garnier MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Margot James MP

Department for Transport
Paul Maynard MP

Department for Communities and Local Government
Marcus Jones MP

Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Tracey Crouch MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Michael Ellis MP

And in addition:

The following have also been confirmed

Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)
Rt Hon Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE

Captain of the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) Earl of Courtown

Advocate General for Scotland
Lord Keen of Elie QC

The following have left Government:

Lord Bridges of Headley MBE
Lord Dunlop

