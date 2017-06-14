+ MORE RESHUFFLE NEWS +

In the Lords:
Department for Transport
Lord Callanan
(joint) Department for Communities and Local Government and the Northern Ireland Office
Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth
In the Commons:
Cabinet Office
Caroline Nokes MP
Ministry of Defence
Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP
Department of Health
Jackie Doyle-Price MP
Steve Brine MP
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Richard Harrington MP
Northern Ireland Office
Chloe Smith MP
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
John Glen MP
Department for Work and Pensions
Guy Opperman MP
HM Treasury
Economic Secretary to the Treasury – Stephen Barclay MP
The following have been confirmed as Parliamentary Under-Secretaries of State:
In the Lords:
Department for Health
Lord O’Shaughnessy
Department for Education
Lord Nash
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Lord Prior of Brampton
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Lord Gardiner of Kimble
Department for Media, Culture and Sport
Lord Ashton of Hyde
In the Commons:
Cabinet Office
Chris Skidmore MP
Home Office
Sarah Newton MP
Department for Exiting the European Union
Robin Walker MP
Ministry of Defence
Harriett Baldwin MP
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Thérèse Coffey MP
Ministry of Justice
Sam Gyimah MP
Phillip Lee MP
Department for International Trade
Mark Garnier MP
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Margot James MP
Department for Transport
Paul Maynard MP
Department for Communities and Local Government
Marcus Jones MP
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Tracey Crouch MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Michael Ellis MP
And in addition:
The following have also been confirmed
Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)
Rt Hon Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE
Captain of the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) Earl of Courtown
Advocate General for Scotland
Lord Keen of Elie QC
The following have left Government:
Lord Bridges of Headley MBE
Lord Dunlop