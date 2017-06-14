+ MORE RESHUFFLE NEWS +

In the Lords:

Department for Transport

Lord Callanan

(joint) Department for Communities and Local Government and the Northern Ireland Office

Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth

In the Commons:

Cabinet Office

Caroline Nokes MP

Ministry of Defence

Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP

Department of Health

Jackie Doyle-Price MP

Steve Brine MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Richard Harrington MP

Northern Ireland Office

Chloe Smith MP

Department for Culture, Media and Sport

John Glen MP

Department for Work and Pensions

Guy Opperman MP

HM Treasury

Economic Secretary to the Treasury – Stephen Barclay MP

The following have been confirmed as Parliamentary Under-Secretaries of State:

In the Lords:

Department for Health

Lord O’Shaughnessy

Department for Education

Lord Nash

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Lord Prior of Brampton

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Lord Gardiner of Kimble

Department for Media, Culture and Sport

Lord Ashton of Hyde

In the Commons:

Cabinet Office

Chris Skidmore MP

Home Office

Sarah Newton MP

Department for Exiting the European Union

Robin Walker MP

Ministry of Defence

Harriett Baldwin MP

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Thérèse Coffey MP

Ministry of Justice

Sam Gyimah MP

Phillip Lee MP

Department for International Trade

Mark Garnier MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Margot James MP

Department for Transport

Paul Maynard MP

Department for Communities and Local Government

Marcus Jones MP

Department for Culture, Media and Sport

Tracey Crouch MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons

Michael Ellis MP

And in addition:

The following have also been confirmed

Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)

Rt Hon Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE

Captain of the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) Earl of Courtown

Advocate General for Scotland

Lord Keen of Elie QC

The following have left Government:

Lord Bridges of Headley MBE

Lord Dunlop