Labour Chaos Latest: Now Back Free Movement

As Guido reported this morning the Tories are all over the place on Brexit, though it’s worth looking at Labour’s shambles as well. On Monday Barry Gardiner and John McDonnell disagreed about staying in the single market. Today Rebecca Long-Bailey amusingly described the single market as a “moot point” and suggested she supports the continuation of free movement:

“We accept the fact that if we are going to have impediment-free access to the single market then there will have to be some element of free movement.”



Labour’s manifesto position, outlined by Corbyn during the campaign was: “clearly the free movement ends when we leave the European Union.” Does Becky speak for herself or the Shadow Cabinet?