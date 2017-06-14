Farron Coup Underway

There have been murmurings of a leadership challenge against Tim Farron being mooted over the last few days. Now Brian Paddick has resigned citing concerns “about the leader’s views on various issues that were highlighted during GE17”. It ain’t his views on spaniels that’s the problem…

Jo Swinson, who won back East Dunbartonshire last week, is the name doing the rounds as a potential challenger. Will Farron survive the summer?

June 14, 2017



