Tory Concern at Brexit Department Mayhem

When May became PM one of her more sensible appointments was putting staunch Leaver David Jones in the Brexit department. The move allayed concerns among Leavers that May would sell out on Brexit. She has now decided to sack Jones, a knowledgable and competent minister, after just 11 months in the job…

George Bridges, Brexit minister in the Lords, was widely respected by all sides and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most impressive ministers in the government. He has also now left DexEU. May has replaced him with Baroness Anelay, a Remainer…

This is all going down really badly among Tory Leavers:

“One suspects the table banging would have gone on for a lot less than 25 seconds had she had the guts to complete her reshuffle before going to the 1922.”

Another notes:

“An almost whole new Brexit team. What was that about needing stability because negotiations started 11 days after the election?”

A pertinent point. Why is May taking the axe to her Brexit team just days before the negotiations start?