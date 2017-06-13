Steve Baker Appointed Brexit Minister

Steve Baker, the Brexit true believer who leads the European Research Group of Leave MPs, has been appointed a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union. Before his appointment this afternoon Baker proposed a “clean exit” which is the “softest” possible in terms of minimising disruption, but a real Brexit controlling laws, money, borders and trade. Outside of the ECJ, single market and customs union.

“The language of “hard” vs “soft” Brexit is so misleading. We need a good, clean exit which minimises disruption and maximises opportunity. In other words, we need the “softest” exit consistent with actually leaving and controlling laws, money, borders and trade and that means delivering on the whitepaper so the Department for International Trade can get on with improving UK and global trade.”

As Adam Boulton said on Sky this afternoon, Baker’s appointment can be read as a gesture that Brexit really will mean Brexit, or as a way of taking the shop steward for backbench Leave MPs out of the game. Or both. Nonetheless, Leavers will take heart…